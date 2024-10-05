EU Court Defends Transgender Rights Against Romanian Refusal

In a landmark ruling on Friday, the European Union's top court condemned the Romanian authorities for failing to recognize the gender identity of a British-Romanian transgender individual, citing it as a violation of European law.

The case was initially raised in a Romanian court in 2021, with Arian Mirzarafie-Ahi at its center, leading to questions about the rights of free movement and citizenship under EU legislation.

Despite Mirzarafie-Ahi obtaining British citizenship and a gender recognition certificate in the UK, Romanian authorities refused to acknowledge his gender change, insisting he undergo the national procedure since the UK's exit from the EU.

The EU court's preliminary ruling mandates that member states recognize legal gender changes from other EU countries without additional requirements.

This decision reinforces rights for transgender citizens, ensuring equal treatment within the bloc, according to Romanian LGBTQ organization ACCEPT.

(With inputs from agencies.)