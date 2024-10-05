Left Menu

Clash Over Bus Marshals: Delhi Protest Detainees Highlight Growing Tensions

A protest near Delhi's Lieutenant Governor's residence led to the detention of 27 people, including officials and AAP members. The protest was against the removal of bus marshals last year. Delhi's government, seeking reinstatement, approached the Lieutenant Governor with a formal request for action.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 17:35 IST
In a significant development on Saturday, at least 27 individuals, including AAP workers and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, were detained near Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's residence in north Delhi. The protestors were voicing their demands over the contentious issue surrounding bus marshals.

The detentions occurred as the demonstrators had not obtained the requisite permission to stage the protest, a police officer confirmed. Assurances were made that they would be released soon.

The conflict stems from the directorate of civil defence's decision last year to remove over 10,000 civil defence volunteers acting as marshals in public transport, emphasizing their primary role in disaster management. In an attempt to resolve the issue, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi, along with AAP and BJP MLAs, delivered a formal proposal for the reinstatement of bus marshals to Saxena's office, seeking approval for the measure already passed by the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

