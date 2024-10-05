Left Menu

Diplomatic Deadlock: The Unresolved M23 Crisis

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe revealed that a potential agreement to mitigate conflict involving the M23 rebel group was thwarted as Congolese officials refused to sign. The M23 insurgency has exacerbated tensions between Rwanda and Congo, who blame each other for fanning the conflict in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:34 IST
The M23 rebel conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains unresolved as a crucial agreement falters. Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe stated that his Congolese counterpart refused to endorse a deal that could ease tensions affecting over 1.7 million displaced people.

Rwanda and Congo are embroiled in a complex web of accusations regarding support for rebel groups, exacerbating the crisis. Earlier negotiations in August presented a momentary hope for resolution, yet the agreement fell apart at a summit in France when the Congolese minister opposed its terms.

Discussions aimed to neutralize the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) and adjust Rwanda's defense strategies. Despite initial agreement among officials, implementation details sparked disagreement, preventing the signing of the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

