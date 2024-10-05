Stranded in Lebanon: The Plight of Migrant Worker Fajima Kamara Amid Conflict
Fajima Kamara, a migrant worker from Sierra Leone, found herself jobless and homeless in Lebanon after her employers fled due to escalating conflict. With resources scarce and shelters full, Kamara faces an uncertain future and seeks refuge in grassroots efforts amidst a devastating economic and humanitarian crisis.
The escalating conflict in Lebanon has left many displaced, including Fajima Kamara, a migrant worker from Sierra Leone. Kamara arrived three years ago, working for a family in Baalbek. However, as tensions flared in late September, her employers sought refuge in Dubai, leaving her jobless and homeless.
With her phone and passport confiscated, Kamara made her way to Beirut with only the clothes on her back. She was turned away by shelters overwhelmed with displaced Lebanese, forcing her to sleep on the streets. 'I slept on the street for two days. Now I have a fever,' Kamara told Reuters.
Local grassroots initiatives are stepping in to provide aid, with a shelter opened by Lebanese volunteers now housing 100 migrant workers. However, with limited resources, workers like Kamara face an uncertain future as they navigate the devastating economic crisis and continue to seek stability and safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
