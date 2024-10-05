Left Menu

Stranded in Lebanon: The Plight of Migrant Worker Fajima Kamara Amid Conflict

Fajima Kamara, a migrant worker from Sierra Leone, found herself jobless and homeless in Lebanon after her employers fled due to escalating conflict. With resources scarce and shelters full, Kamara faces an uncertain future and seeks refuge in grassroots efforts amidst a devastating economic and humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:03 IST
Stranded in Lebanon: The Plight of Migrant Worker Fajima Kamara Amid Conflict

The escalating conflict in Lebanon has left many displaced, including Fajima Kamara, a migrant worker from Sierra Leone. Kamara arrived three years ago, working for a family in Baalbek. However, as tensions flared in late September, her employers sought refuge in Dubai, leaving her jobless and homeless.

With her phone and passport confiscated, Kamara made her way to Beirut with only the clothes on her back. She was turned away by shelters overwhelmed with displaced Lebanese, forcing her to sleep on the streets. 'I slept on the street for two days. Now I have a fever,' Kamara told Reuters.

Local grassroots initiatives are stepping in to provide aid, with a shelter opened by Lebanese volunteers now housing 100 migrant workers. However, with limited resources, workers like Kamara face an uncertain future as they navigate the devastating economic crisis and continue to seek stability and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024