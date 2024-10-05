Left Menu

Cleric's Controversial Remarks Ignite Nationwide Protests

Yati Narsinghanand, a controversial priest, faces legal actions after making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, inciting protests and violence in various parts of India. Multiple FIRs have been filed, and authorities have increased security at potential conflict sites while political and religious leaders demand strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-10-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 22:02 IST
Cleric's Controversial Remarks Ignite Nationwide Protests
Yati Narsinghanand
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial figure, Yati Narsinghanand, has once again stirred turmoil with his incendiary comments against Prophet Muhammad. His remarks have sparked widespread protests in several states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, leading to clashes and heightened security measures in sensitive areas.

The uproar began following the circulation of videos showing Narsinghanand's inflammatory speech. This prompted a massive protest outside the Dasna Devi temple, where the cleric oversees religious activities. Authorities have since filed complaints across different states, and key Muslim organizations are demanding his immediate arrest, asserting that an FIR is insufficient.

Law enforcement agencies are managing escalating tensions with considerable police deployment, while political leaders and activists press for Narsinghanand's bail cancellation and stricter penalties. Efforts are being made to maintain peace and communal harmony amid ongoing investigations and public outcries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024