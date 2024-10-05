Cleric's Controversial Remarks Ignite Nationwide Protests

A controversial figure, Yati Narsinghanand, has once again stirred turmoil with his incendiary comments against Prophet Muhammad. His remarks have sparked widespread protests in several states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, leading to clashes and heightened security measures in sensitive areas.

The uproar began following the circulation of videos showing Narsinghanand's inflammatory speech. This prompted a massive protest outside the Dasna Devi temple, where the cleric oversees religious activities. Authorities have since filed complaints across different states, and key Muslim organizations are demanding his immediate arrest, asserting that an FIR is insufficient.

Law enforcement agencies are managing escalating tensions with considerable police deployment, while political leaders and activists press for Narsinghanand's bail cancellation and stricter penalties. Efforts are being made to maintain peace and communal harmony amid ongoing investigations and public outcries.

(With inputs from agencies.)