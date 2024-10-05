Israeli Military Revises Defensive Guidelines

The Israeli military has revised its defensive guidelines in various regions, including some communities north of Tel Aviv, near the Gaza Strip, and parts of the occupied West Bank, as announced on Saturday.

The new guidelines permit gatherings of up to 2,000 people, doubling the previous limit of 1,000, according to a military statement.

Additionally, the activity scale will shift to 'partial activity' in several communities within the Central Galilee.

