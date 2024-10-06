Postponement in Toshakhana Case: Imran Khan's Legal Battle Continues

The much-anticipated hearing of the Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was postponed on Saturday without any proceedings. The delay resulted from unforeseen road closures.

Originally scheduled to be heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, alongside a related 190 million pound reference by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, both cases have been postponed.

New hearing dates have been set for October 7th for the Toshakhana case and October 8th for the 190 million pound reference. No indictments were issued, prolonging the legal saga surrounding the cricketer-turned-politician and his spouse.

