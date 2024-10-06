Left Menu

Postponement in Toshakhana Case: Imran Khan's Legal Battle Continues

The hearing of the Toshakhana case involving former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was postponed due to road closures. Initially set for Saturday, the proceedings will now occur on October 7th and 8th. No indictments were issued this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-10-2024 00:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 00:14 IST
Postponement in Toshakhana Case: Imran Khan's Legal Battle Continues
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The much-anticipated hearing of the Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi was postponed on Saturday without any proceedings. The delay resulted from unforeseen road closures.

Originally scheduled to be heard by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand, alongside a related 190 million pound reference by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, both cases have been postponed.

New hearing dates have been set for October 7th for the Toshakhana case and October 8th for the 190 million pound reference. No indictments were issued, prolonging the legal saga surrounding the cricketer-turned-politician and his spouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024