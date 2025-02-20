Himachal Pradesh: Snowy Enchantment Amid Road Closures

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing significant snowfall in higher regions such as Shimla, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti, leading to the closure of several key roads. The snowfall began Wednesday night and continued into Thursday, with sites like Shilaroo receiving up to 5 cm of snow.

This weather event has prompted an orange alert for heavy snow and rainfall across multiple districts, including Chamba and Mandi. The snow and rain significantly impacted roads, such as the Nehru Kund road in Manali and National Highway 5 in Narkanda. Efforts are underway to clear these blocked paths as machinery is deployed.

With light to moderate snow likely in several tourist spots, such as Kufri and Manali, the Met office foresees a chilly end to the week. The minimum temperatures dropped drastically, reaching minus 2.3 degrees Celsius in Keylong and minus 7.3 degrees in Tabo. This comes as the region recorded a significant deficit in its usual winter rainfall.

