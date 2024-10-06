Left Menu

Navy Disaster: Manawanui Sinks Off Samoa

The Royal New Zealand Navy's Manawanui vessel ran aground and later sank off Samoa's Upolu coast. All 75 onboard were rescued. The incident is under investigation as authorities work to minimize environmental impacts. The NZ Navy faces challenges with this loss among personnel shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 06:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 06:38 IST
The Royal New Zealand Navy's vessel, Manawanui, suffered a significant mishap, running aground and eventually sinking off Samoa's Upolu coast. Despite the gravity of the situation, all 75 crew members and passengers were reported safe, according to a statement by the New Zealand Defence Force on Sunday.

Assisted by several vessels and a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon, rescue operations successfully evacuated the individuals from lifeboats. However, the cause behind the grounding remains unknown, necessitating further investigation, as emphasized by Commodore Shane Arndell.

Photographs and video footage released to local media depicted the Manawanui listing heavily and emitting thick grey smoke before capsizing. The New Zealand Defence Force is now collaborating with relevant authorities to address any environmental repercussions, all while grappling with existing personnel shortages impacting Navy operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

