Escalating Conflict: Airstrikes Target Gaza's Schools and Mosques

In a dramatic escalation of ongoing tensions, Israeli airstrikes targeted a mosque and school in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 26 people and wounding 93, according to the Gaza government media office. These strikes come as the conflict between Israel and Hamas reaches a volatile phase.

The Israeli military announced these airstrikes targeted Hamas militants using civilian infrastructure, while Hamas denies such claims. Imam Ahmed Fleet expressed shock over the attack on a mosque serving displaced people. The conflict's anniversary marks a surge in military operations, impacting civilian lives.

The International Committee of the Red Cross has called for the protection of civilians amid widespread displacement and casualties. Reports indicate heightened military actions in Gaza's northern areas, including tank deployments and airstrikes. The Gaza government's media office reported numerous civilian structures hit, intensifying concerns about the humanitarian crisis.

