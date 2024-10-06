Left Menu

Sectarian Tensions Escalate in Bangladesh's Hill Districts Amid Travel Ban

Bangladesh has imposed a travel ban on three southeastern hill districts due to sectarian tensions, resulting in five deaths and several injuries. Ethnic minority groups and Bengali settlers are involved in the unrest. Security measures have been enhanced, and a high-level committee will investigate the violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 06-10-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 20:44 IST
In light of escalating sectarian tensions, Bangladesh has implemented a travel ban on three southeastern hill districts, resulting in five fatalities and multiple injuries. The prohibition, in effect from October 8 to 31, was announced by administrative chiefs of the affected regions, citing 'unavoidable grounds'.

Spanning Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Bandarban districts, the ban deters tourists from visiting these popular destinations amid disturbances between ethnic minority communities and Bengali settlers. The unrest intensified following the death of a Bengali youth, leading to a temporary blockade by tribal groups and increased security presence.

The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, pledged stern action against any instigation of violence. A high-level committee is tasked with probing recent incidents, amidst ongoing tensions following the 1997 peace agreement aimed at resolving long-standing insurgencies.

