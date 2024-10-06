Netanyahu and Macron Clash Over Arms Restrictions Amid Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, addressing the potential consequences of imposing restrictions on Israel. Netanyahu contended that such measures would benefit Iran and its allies, undermining regional security.

Emphasizing diplomacy, Macron advocated for halting arms supplies to Israel as a means to foster a political resolution to the Gaza conflict. He highlighted the importance of curtailing military support in pursuit of peace.

With cross-border conflicts intensifying, Israel's confrontations with Hezbollah have escalated, reflecting deepening tensions across the region. France's role in mediating diplomatic efforts remains pivotal as talks progress amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties.

