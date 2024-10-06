Left Menu

Netanyahu and Macron Clash Over Arms Restrictions Amid Gaza Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed with French President Macron the implications of placing restrictions on Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. While Macron called for halting arms shipments, Netanyahu argued this would embolden Iran and its proxies. Their dialogue continues as regional tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:34 IST
Netanyahu and Macron Clash Over Arms Restrictions Amid Gaza Conflict
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, addressing the potential consequences of imposing restrictions on Israel. Netanyahu contended that such measures would benefit Iran and its allies, undermining regional security.

Emphasizing diplomacy, Macron advocated for halting arms supplies to Israel as a means to foster a political resolution to the Gaza conflict. He highlighted the importance of curtailing military support in pursuit of peace.

With cross-border conflicts intensifying, Israel's confrontations with Hezbollah have escalated, reflecting deepening tensions across the region. France's role in mediating diplomatic efforts remains pivotal as talks progress amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024