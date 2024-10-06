Netanyahu and Macron Clash Over Arms Restrictions Amid Gaza Conflict
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed with French President Macron the implications of placing restrictions on Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. While Macron called for halting arms shipments, Netanyahu argued this would embolden Iran and its proxies. Their dialogue continues as regional tensions escalate.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, addressing the potential consequences of imposing restrictions on Israel. Netanyahu contended that such measures would benefit Iran and its allies, undermining regional security.
Emphasizing diplomacy, Macron advocated for halting arms supplies to Israel as a means to foster a political resolution to the Gaza conflict. He highlighted the importance of curtailing military support in pursuit of peace.
With cross-border conflicts intensifying, Israel's confrontations with Hezbollah have escalated, reflecting deepening tensions across the region. France's role in mediating diplomatic efforts remains pivotal as talks progress amid heightened geopolitical uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
