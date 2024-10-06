Drug Scandal Sparks Political Debate in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Congress launched a scathing critique of the Mohan Yadav administration following the seizure of mephedrone, valued at Rs 1,814 crore, by the Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau on the outskirts of Bhopal.

Congress chief Jitu Patwari termed the existence of a drug factory in the state capital as 'unfortunate and shameful,' highlighting the pervasive grip drugs have on Madhya Pradesh's youth. The factory, capable of producing 25 kg of the drug daily, was the largest ever busted by the Gujarat ATS.

In contrast, Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, commended the cooperation of Madhya Pradesh police and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, emphasizing the importance of inter-state collaboration in effectively combatting drug abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)