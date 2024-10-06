Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Demonstrations Ignite Controversy in Haridwar

Four cases have been registered in Haridwar following protests against remarks by Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad. Rallies by the Muslim community in various areas featured slogans considered as hate speech. Political and social leaders call for Narsinghanand's arrest, amidst ongoing police investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four cases have been registered in Haridwar in response to protests sparked by remarks made by priest Yati Narsinghanand concerning Prophet Muhammad. The demonstrations, primarily by the Muslim community, took place in several areas including Kaliyar and Laksar, and featured slogans deemed as hate speech.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Doval stated that the slogans, like ''sar tan se juda,'' qualify as hate speech and have led to cases against unidentified individuals in Laksar, Jwalapur, and Sidkul. The social media cell continues to monitor platforms to curb the spread of provocative messages.

Narsinghanand is reportedly detained over these contentious remarks during a Ghaziabad event, though police have yet to confirm this. Various Muslim organizations and political figures from parties such as BSP, National Conference, and Samajwadi Party are urging immediate action and his arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

