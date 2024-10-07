Controversy Surrounds Sarco Capsule After First Use in Switzerland

The use of the Sarco capsule, a controversial device designed for assisted suicide, has been thrust into the spotlight following its debut in Switzerland. Advocacy groups, The Last Resort and Exit International, have announced a suspension of new applications for the device pending the results of a criminal investigation into its first use.

Florian Willet, president of The Last Resort, and others were detained by Swiss police after it was used by a 64-year-old American woman in the Schaffhausen region, who died under its effects. While assisted suicide is legally permitted in Switzerland, the case has sparked debate over the limits of such laws.

Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider stated that the use of the Sarco would not be deemed legal, adding to the controversy surrounding its application. Despite this, advocacy groups maintain that the device offers a dignified means of death, even as 371 prospective users remain in limbo.

