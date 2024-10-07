Delhi High Court to Reassess Bail Pleas in High-Profile UAPA Case

The Delhi High Court is slated to hear the bail pleas of former JNU student Umar Khalid and student activist Sharjeel Imam on November 25 in a significant UAPA case linked to the Delhi riots of February 2020.

These bail applications, along with those of co-accused 'United Against Hate' founder Khalid Saifi and others, faced delays as the assigned bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur did not convene. The cases previously appeared before a bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who has since been transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Khalid and Imam are accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly masterminding the riots. With 53 people killed and over 700 injured, the unrest erupted amid protests against the CAA and NRC. Khalid's bail request was previously denied by the trial court, and similar actions were taken against Imam and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)