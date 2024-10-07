Left Menu

Delhi High Court to Reassess Bail Pleas in High-Profile UAPA Case

The Delhi High Court is set to review the bail pleas of former JNU student Umar Khalid and student activist Sharjeel Imam on November 25 in an ongoing UAPA case. The case pertains to their alleged involvement in a conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots, which led to numerous casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 11:37 IST
Delhi High Court to Reassess Bail Pleas in High-Profile UAPA Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court is slated to hear the bail pleas of former JNU student Umar Khalid and student activist Sharjeel Imam on November 25 in a significant UAPA case linked to the Delhi riots of February 2020.

These bail applications, along with those of co-accused 'United Against Hate' founder Khalid Saifi and others, faced delays as the assigned bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur did not convene. The cases previously appeared before a bench led by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who has since been transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Khalid and Imam are accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly masterminding the riots. With 53 people killed and over 700 injured, the unrest erupted amid protests against the CAA and NRC. Khalid's bail request was previously denied by the trial court, and similar actions were taken against Imam and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024