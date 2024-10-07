Türk Applauds Agreement to Return Chagos Islands to Mauritius, Marks Historic Decolonization Milestone

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Friday applauded the political agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius to return sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The agreement, which follows two years of negotiations, is seen as a critical step in addressing historic injustices and advancing the right to self-determination under international human rights law.

“The political agreement to return sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius is a historic step in decolonization and realizing the right to self-determination guaranteed in international human rights law,” said Türk. He noted that the peaceful resolution of this long-standing international dispute proves that negotiated settlements are achievable, even in a world increasingly inclined toward conflict.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) had previously ruled in 2019 that the decolonization of Mauritius was incomplete and violated the rights of its people to self-determination, calling for the return of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The agreement reached will now pave the way for a treaty that acknowledges the wrongs of the past and provides pathways for Chagossians to resettle on all islands, except Diego Garcia.

In addition to the resettlement provisions, the UK has committed to establishing a new trust fund and providing additional support for the Chagossian people. The High Commissioner emphasized the importance of consulting the Chagossians in finalizing the treaty, ensuring their voices are integral to shaping future reparations and remedies.

“The treaty must fully embrace human-rights driven solutions to remedy past wrongs, allowing the Chagossian people to return to their ancestral lands and build sustainable and prosperous futures,” Türk added.