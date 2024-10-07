Left Menu

Maldives and India Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Economic Recovery

The Maldives and India are enhancing strategic cooperation, with India committing financial assistance amid the Maldives' economic recovery. Bilateral talks included a $400 million currency swap agreement and infrastructure support pledges. Both nations plan to discuss a free trade agreement, aiming for regional stability and growth.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strategic cooperation as the Maldives recovers from economic hardships.

India announced a $400 million currency swap agreement to assist the Maldives and pledged to bolster the island nation's infrastructure.

The meeting comes as both nations look forward to starting negotiations on a free trade agreement, aiming to enhance stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean.

