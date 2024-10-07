Maldives and India Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Economic Recovery
The Maldives and India are enhancing strategic cooperation, with India committing financial assistance amid the Maldives' economic recovery. Bilateral talks included a $400 million currency swap agreement and infrastructure support pledges. Both nations plan to discuss a free trade agreement, aiming for regional stability and growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:21 IST
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strategic cooperation as the Maldives recovers from economic hardships.
India announced a $400 million currency swap agreement to assist the Maldives and pledged to bolster the island nation's infrastructure.
The meeting comes as both nations look forward to starting negotiations on a free trade agreement, aiming to enhance stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean.
(With inputs from agencies.)
