Maldives and India Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Economic Recovery

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strategic cooperation as the Maldives recovers from economic hardships.

India announced a $400 million currency swap agreement to assist the Maldives and pledged to bolster the island nation's infrastructure.

The meeting comes as both nations look forward to starting negotiations on a free trade agreement, aiming to enhance stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean.

(With inputs from agencies.)