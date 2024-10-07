Ex-Minister S Iswaran Begins Jail Term Amid Corruption Controversy

Singapore's ex-transport minister, S Iswaran, has commenced a one-year jail sentence in a corruption case. Iswaran decided against appealing the conviction and expressed an unreserved apology to the nation for his wrongdoing.

The 62-year-old ex-minister was sentenced last Thursday after being found guilty of receiving illegal gifts valued at USD 313,200 over seven years. His sentencing considered an additional 30 charges, highlighting the gravity of the case.

In a Facebook statement, Iswaran acknowledged his guilt under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 165 of the Penal Code, which pertains to public servants accepting gifts. Despite hopes for a shorter sentence by his lawyer, Iswaran's prison term exceeded the prosecution's requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)