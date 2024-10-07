Explosive Discovery: Security Forces Uncover Suspected IED in Rajouri
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district discovered suspected explosive material, potentially an IED, during a routine patrol. The area has been secured and a bomb disposal squad is working to safely neutralize the device. Investigations are underway to confirm its nature and origins.
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district uncovered suspected explosive material on Monday, officials reported.
The discovery was made during a standard patrol in Saranoo village, with initial evaluations indicating the material might be an improvised explosive device (IED).
A bomb disposal unit has been dispatched to handle the situation, ensuring the safety of the area which has been cordoned off by the security forces.
