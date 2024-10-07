Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Security Forces Uncover Suspected IED in Rajouri

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district discovered suspected explosive material, potentially an IED, during a routine patrol. The area has been secured and a bomb disposal squad is working to safely neutralize the device. Investigations are underway to confirm its nature and origins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:47 IST
Explosive Discovery: Security Forces Uncover Suspected IED in Rajouri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district uncovered suspected explosive material on Monday, officials reported.

The discovery was made during a standard patrol in Saranoo village, with initial evaluations indicating the material might be an improvised explosive device (IED).

A bomb disposal unit has been dispatched to handle the situation, ensuring the safety of the area which has been cordoned off by the security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024