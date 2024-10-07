Left Menu

American Mercenary Faces Prison in Russia

A 72-year-old American, Stephen Hubbard, was sentenced to nearly seven years in a Russian prison for fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine. He was captured after joining Ukrainian forces post-Russia's 2022 invasion. The sentence is slightly less than the seven-year maximum initially sought by prosecutors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 15:05 IST
American Mercenary Faces Prison in Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court has handed down a nearly seven-year prison sentence to a 72-year-old American mercenary involved in the Ukraine conflict.

The court ruled that Stephen Hubbard, who signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia's 2022 invasion, will serve six years and 10 months.

Initially, prosecutors sought a maximum-security sentence of seven years, arguing Hubbard had fought alongside Ukrainian forces for two months before being captured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024