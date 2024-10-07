American Mercenary Faces Prison in Russia
A 72-year-old American, Stephen Hubbard, was sentenced to nearly seven years in a Russian prison for fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine. He was captured after joining Ukrainian forces post-Russia's 2022 invasion. The sentence is slightly less than the seven-year maximum initially sought by prosecutors.
A Russian court has handed down a nearly seven-year prison sentence to a 72-year-old American mercenary involved in the Ukraine conflict.
The court ruled that Stephen Hubbard, who signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia's 2022 invasion, will serve six years and 10 months.
Initially, prosecutors sought a maximum-security sentence of seven years, arguing Hubbard had fought alongside Ukrainian forces for two months before being captured.
