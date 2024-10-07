American Mercenary Faces Prison in Russia

A Russian court has handed down a nearly seven-year prison sentence to a 72-year-old American mercenary involved in the Ukraine conflict.

The court ruled that Stephen Hubbard, who signed a contract with the Ukrainian military after Russia's 2022 invasion, will serve six years and 10 months.

Initially, prosecutors sought a maximum-security sentence of seven years, arguing Hubbard had fought alongside Ukrainian forces for two months before being captured.

(With inputs from agencies.)