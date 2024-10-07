Escalation Alert: Hezbollah Rockets Target Haifa Amid Middle East Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, Hezbollah rockets struck Israel's third-largest city, Haifa, on Monday. The attack comes as the conflict marks the first anniversary of the Gaza war, raising fears of a broader regional war.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, claimed responsibility for targeting a military base south of Haifa with 'Fadi 1' missiles and launched another attack on Tiberias. Israeli police confirmed the rocket strikes, with local media reporting injuries and property damage.

The violence has sparked concerns about possible involvement of the United States and Iran, both allies in the region. Meanwhile, Israeli air and ground forces continue to target Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon, displacing civilians and escalating an already volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)