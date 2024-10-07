Left Menu

Aravalli Forest Auction Raises Environmental and Administrative Concerns

The National Green Tribunal has addressed concerns over the alleged auction of a protected part of the Aravalli forest in Haryana. The situation underscores potential communication failures between departments, risking environmental damage, local livelihood disruption, and groundwater depletion, urging authorities to clarify their actions.

  • India

The National Green Tribunal has intervened in the alleged auctioning of a protected section of the Aravalli forest in Haryana, directing responses from key authorities, including the environment ministry.

The tribunal's action follows claims that despite forest protection declarations, land was auctioned for mining, raising concerns about potential administrative miscommunication.

Such mining activities risk significant environmental harm, affecting local ecosystems and water resources. The tribunal has requested further information from involved parties by January 28 to address these pressing concerns.

