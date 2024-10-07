Unyielding Conflict: Israel and Hamas Mark a Year of Warfare

On the anniversary of their war, Israel ramped up both air and ground operations against Hamas in Gaza, escalating an already volatile situation. Monday's clashes led to casualties and further destruction, highlighting the ongoing struggle for power and peace in the region.

Despite the intensive Israeli military campaign aimed at crippling Hamas, the militant group demonstrated resilience by striking Tel Aviv with missiles, causing injuries and igniting emergency responses across central Israel. The intensified exchanges underline the enduring tensions and continued resistance.

International mediators Qatar and Egypt have struggled to broker a ceasefire. The conflict, deeply rooted in political and historical complexities, has caused immense civilian suffering on both sides, with many displaced and living in hardship. Both parties have accused each other of imposing untenable conditions for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)