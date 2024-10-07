Left Menu

Diplomacy Key to Lasting Security in Israel, Says France

France's foreign minister emphasized that Israel's security requires more than military action, advocating for diplomatic solutions. During a Middle East tour, he urged for a ceasefire in Lebanon amid ongoing conflicts involving Hamas and Hezbollah. Recent diplomatic efforts between France and the U.S. continue to push for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:50 IST
Diplomacy Key to Lasting Security in Israel, Says France
Israel's security cannot be achieved solely through military means, according to France's foreign minister, who stressed the importance of diplomatic solutions.

During his Middle East tour, Jean-Noel Barrot was in Israel and highlighted the impact of past Hamas assaults. The conflict has intensified Israeli actions in Lebanon, affecting regional stability.

As diplomatic talks with the U.S. continue, Barrot called for France to act urgently, warning against potential outcomes similar to Syria's past crisis. Proposals for a ceasefire in Lebanon are still being considered.

