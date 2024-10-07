Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Bold Steps Against Drug Menace: A Government and Governor Face-off

The Tamil Nadu government strongly rebuked Governor R N Ravi for his remarks on the state's drug control efforts, highlighting significant achievements in drug seizures and arrests. The government asserts its commitment to eradicating drug use, calling the Governor's criticisms unfounded while outlining its strategy and progress.

Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:10 IST
The Tamil Nadu government fiercely criticized Governor R N Ravi on Monday following his accusations regarding the state's drug enforcement efforts. Emphasizing its strides, the state's officials stated that 1,682 individuals have been detained under the Goondas Act for drug offenses, with assets worth Rs 18.03 crore seized.

Law Minister S Regupathy countered the Governor's claims, referencing measures taken since the DMK government assumed office in 2021. He detailed organized meetings with law enforcement and the establishment of a specialized Narcotic Intelligence Bureau to combat smuggling and cultivation of drugs in the state.

Regupathy accused the Governor of promoting a misleading narrative, noting the significant number of recent drug seizures and arrests, while pointing out the absence of similar criticisms directed at BJP members embroiled in drug controversies.

