Kerala High Court Upholds Constitution Over Religious Beliefs in Controversial Handshake Case

The Kerala High Court has reiterated that the Constitution of India holds precedence over individual religious beliefs. This declaration came as the court dismissed a petition that sought to annul charges against a man who circulated a critical video of a Muslim woman shaking hands with Kerala's then Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac in 2016.

The controversial video claimed that the handshake violated Sharia law and accused the woman of adultery. However, the court asserted that such interpretations of religious beliefs could not override constitutional rights. It emphasized that the Constitution protects personal freedoms, including a woman's right to interact freely in public spaces.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan stated that there was no misuse of judicial process and urged the petitioner to stand trial. The court directed that the trial be conducted without bias, stressing the importance of resolving the case speedily and in accordance with the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)