Showdown in the Heart of Abhujmad: Unveiling the Narayanpur Operation

The Narayanpur-Dantewada encounter marked a critical blow to the Maoist insurgency in the region, with security forces killing 31 Naxals, including notorious leader Niti. This operation follows a meeting Niti held in Gawadi village, opposing infrastructure expansion.

Villagers in this region, wary of losing control over their 'jal, jungle, and zameen,' remain steadfast against road constructions that might lead to police establishments. Despite their stance, security forces aim to dismantle Maoist influence and foster regional development and peace.

IGP Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, emphasized the operation's success against PLGA company no. 6, a Maoist stronghold. The challenge remains to integrate these remote tribal areas into mainstream developmental policies without eroding local autonomy and cultural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)