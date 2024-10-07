Left Menu

Showdown in the Heart of Abhujmad: Unveiling the Narayanpur Operation

The article explores a significant encounter between security forces and Naxals in Narayanpur-Dantewada, resulting in the death of 31 insurgents, including key leader Niti. It delves into the villagers' resistance to infrastructure development due to fears of losing natural resources, amidst a complex political and social landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gawadi | Updated: 07-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 21:52 IST
Showdown in the Heart of Abhujmad: Unveiling the Narayanpur Operation
Niti
  • Country:
  • India

The Narayanpur-Dantewada encounter marked a critical blow to the Maoist insurgency in the region, with security forces killing 31 Naxals, including notorious leader Niti. This operation follows a meeting Niti held in Gawadi village, opposing infrastructure expansion.

Villagers in this region, wary of losing control over their 'jal, jungle, and zameen,' remain steadfast against road constructions that might lead to police establishments. Despite their stance, security forces aim to dismantle Maoist influence and foster regional development and peace.

IGP Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, emphasized the operation's success against PLGA company no. 6, a Maoist stronghold. The challenge remains to integrate these remote tribal areas into mainstream developmental policies without eroding local autonomy and cultural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024