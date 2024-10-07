130 PTI Supporters Jailed Amid Lahore Protests

In a significant legal development, an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, Pakistan, has sent 130 supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to jail. The court issued the order for judicial remand after allegations that the protesters had attacked police personnel during a demonstration.

The protest, which took place on October 5, saw the PTI workers gathering at the historic Minar-e-Pakistan to demand the release of their leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently in jail. The Lahore police had booked over 200 leaders and workers from the party on charges of terrorism, including Khan himself.

Despite defense lawyers' arguments that the charges were fabricated and that the police lacked sufficient evidence, Judge Irfan Haider denied police requests for physical remand and opted for judicial remand instead, underscoring the ongoing tensions between law enforcement and Khan's supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)