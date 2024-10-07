Left Menu

Security Forces' Victorious Operation: Naxalite Gunfight in Chhattisgarh

A Naxalite was killed in a skirmish with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The incident occurred near Pamlur village, where personnel from multiple security units were conducting an anti-Naxalite operation. Since Chhattisgarh's inception, this is one of the most significant engagements resulting in 189 Naxal deaths so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 07-10-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 23:33 IST
Security Forces' Victorious Operation: Naxalite Gunfight in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxalite was neutralized in an aggressive encounter with security forces in the dense Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police report.

The confrontation ignited near Pamlur village, adjacent to the Bhejji police station, as security units launched an extensive anti-Naxalite mission. The operation was spearheaded by joint forces, including the District Reserve Guard and elite units such as the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA.

Roots of the operation trace back to intelligence indicating Maoist activity within the surrounding villages. The altercation culminated in the recovery of a Naxalite's body, marking a critical milestone in ongoing efforts against insurgency in the region, particularly relevant as this is the largest Maoist casualty figure since Chhattisgarh's state formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024