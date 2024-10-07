Security Forces' Victorious Operation: Naxalite Gunfight in Chhattisgarh

A Naxalite was neutralized in an aggressive encounter with security forces in the dense Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police report.

The confrontation ignited near Pamlur village, adjacent to the Bhejji police station, as security units launched an extensive anti-Naxalite mission. The operation was spearheaded by joint forces, including the District Reserve Guard and elite units such as the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA.

Roots of the operation trace back to intelligence indicating Maoist activity within the surrounding villages. The altercation culminated in the recovery of a Naxalite's body, marking a critical milestone in ongoing efforts against insurgency in the region, particularly relevant as this is the largest Maoist casualty figure since Chhattisgarh's state formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)