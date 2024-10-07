Security Forces' Victorious Operation: Naxalite Gunfight in Chhattisgarh
A Naxalite was killed in a skirmish with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The incident occurred near Pamlur village, where personnel from multiple security units were conducting an anti-Naxalite operation. Since Chhattisgarh's inception, this is one of the most significant engagements resulting in 189 Naxal deaths so far.
- Country:
- India
A Naxalite was neutralized in an aggressive encounter with security forces in the dense Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police report.
The confrontation ignited near Pamlur village, adjacent to the Bhejji police station, as security units launched an extensive anti-Naxalite mission. The operation was spearheaded by joint forces, including the District Reserve Guard and elite units such as the Central Reserve Police Force's CoBRA.
Roots of the operation trace back to intelligence indicating Maoist activity within the surrounding villages. The altercation culminated in the recovery of a Naxalite's body, marking a critical milestone in ongoing efforts against insurgency in the region, particularly relevant as this is the largest Maoist casualty figure since Chhattisgarh's state formation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalite
- security forces
- Chhattisgarh
- Sukma
- district
- police
- encounter
- gunfight
- Maoists
- operation
ALSO READ
Second Accused in Sultanpur Jewellery Heist Killed in Police Encounter
Judicial Inquiry Ordered into Alleged Torture and Assault in Odisha Police Station
Premature Baby's Body Found Near Thane Lake: Police Investigate
Policeman Killed in Bomb Targeting Diplomatic Convoy in Pakistan
History-Sheeter Raja Killed in Chennai Police Encounter