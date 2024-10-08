Delhi Police Cracks Down on Car Theft Syndicate Leveraging Online Portals

The Delhi Police Crime Branch announced that they have dismantled a car theft syndicate, resulting in the arrest of 13 individuals. This group was involved in selling stolen vehicles to online car marketplaces like CARS24 and CarDekho. Two of the arrested suspects previously worked for these companies, police authorities have confirmed.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia revealed that the gang skillfully altered the engine and chassis numbers of stolen vehicles to match authentic cars of the same model and color. The vehicles were then sold to the unsuspecting online portals. The police have recovered 20 SUVs, including Mahindra Thar and Toyota Innova, sold through these deceitful operations.

Among the arrested were individuals from diverse backgrounds, including former employees who held specific roles in carrying out their fraudulent activities. The police noted that the syndicate managed to sell over 40 stolen cars using this method, highlighting the need for stricter checks on virtual marketplaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)