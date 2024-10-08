Ecuador's Judicial System on Trial: Unveiling Operation Metastasis

In a landmark decision, a judge in Ecuador has called for 30 individuals to face trial in a comprehensive case centered on organized crime and drug trafficking, implicating various facets of the nation's judicial system.

The defendants range from former heads of the judicial system's regulator to provincial officials, judges, prosecutors, and even a former police general. This sweeping case originally included 52 individuals, but some received leniency for cooperating with authorities.

President Daniel Noboa, eyeing re-election in 2025, has criticized the leniency shown towards criminal gangs. This trial follows investigations into illegal activities connected to Leandro Norero, who was killed in prison. The operation, dubbed Metastasis, has unveiled deeper corruption within the Guayas provincial court.

(With inputs from agencies.)