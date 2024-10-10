Escalation in the Middle East: UN Peacekeepers Targeted
Israeli forces fired upon UN peacekeepers in Lebanon, leading to injuries, amid an escalating conflict with Hezbollah. UNIFIL criticized the attacks as violations of international law. The situation intensifies as both sides sustain assaults, causing significant civilian displacement and international diplomatic tensions.
Israeli forces targeted positions used by UN peacekeepers in Lebanon over consecutive days, leading to injuries among the peacekeepers, the UN reported. The strikes come as part of a broader offensive against Hezbollah amidst escalating violence in the region.
UNIFIL condemned the attacks on peacekeepers as a breach of international humanitarian law and is seeking further dialogue with the Israeli military. Despite the tensions, Israel's UN Ambassador urged that UNIFIL relocate to safer areas.
Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are underway, with Gulf states urging the US to mediate to prevent further escalation, particularly concerning potential Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. The ongoing conflict has led to large-scale displacement and significant casualties in Lebanon and Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
