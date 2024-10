Crisis Escalates: Israeli Strikes Impact Gaza Civilians and Hospitals

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school sheltering displaced people killed at least 28, including women and children, on Thursday. Medics reported that hospitals in northern Gaza are being evacuated, endangering patients' lives as part of an ongoing conflict that has caused widespread destruction and displacement.

The Israeli military emphasized the strike targeted terrorists using the school for command activities, accusing Hamas of exploiting civilian infrastructure. Despite these claims, the Palestinian group denies such accusations. The military offensive in the north continues, with Israeli forces entering key areas, claiming significant militant casualties and infrastructure dismantlement.

Hospital evacuations remain a pressing issue, with critical patients at risk as facilities face potential evacuation under Israeli orders. Attempts to facilitate humanitarian missions have faced obstacles, raising concerns over operational aid capacities amidst ongoing hostilities. The humanitarian situation remains dire as the conflict progresses.

