Left Menu

UN Inquiry Alleges Israeli War Crimes and Systematic Healthcare Destruction in Gaza

A UN inquiry has accused Israel of deliberately destroying Gaza's healthcare infrastructure and committing war crimes during the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Allegations include attacks on medical personnel and facilities. The report highlights significant civilian, particularly child, casualties amidst the humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:21 IST
UN Inquiry Alleges Israeli War Crimes and Systematic Healthcare Destruction in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations inquiry, led by former High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, has accused Israel of deliberately destroying Gaza's healthcare system during the ongoing conflict. The report labels these actions as potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Children have been the most affected by these attacks, with many suffering due to the healthcare collapse. The report will be presented to the U.N. General Assembly, but Israel has not responded to these allegations.

The inquiry also points to systematic attacks on medical personnel and infrastructure. It highlights the death of a Palestinian girl and medical rescuers as an example of the dire situation in Gaza. The report accuses both Israel and Hamas of war crimes and highlights severe civilian losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024