UN Inquiry Alleges Israeli War Crimes and Systematic Healthcare Destruction in Gaza

The United Nations inquiry, led by former High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay, has accused Israel of deliberately destroying Gaza's healthcare system during the ongoing conflict. The report labels these actions as potential war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Children have been the most affected by these attacks, with many suffering due to the healthcare collapse. The report will be presented to the U.N. General Assembly, but Israel has not responded to these allegations.

The inquiry also points to systematic attacks on medical personnel and infrastructure. It highlights the death of a Palestinian girl and medical rescuers as an example of the dire situation in Gaza. The report accuses both Israel and Hamas of war crimes and highlights severe civilian losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)