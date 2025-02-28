Taliban’s Repressive Rule Deepens: UN Expert Warns of Crimes Against Humanity and Growing Humanitarian Crisis

The Taliban is tightening its grip on Afghan society, ruling through fear, repression, and systematic discrimination, according to UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett. In a new report presented to the UN Human Rights Council, Bennett warned that human rights violations are escalating, particularly against women, girls, ethnic and religious minorities, and civil society members.

Escalating Repression and Systematic Persecution

Bennett’s report highlights an alarming rise in Taliban-led restrictions that amount to institutionalized persecution, which may constitute crimes against humanity. He cited an increase in corporal punishment, suppression of free speech, and systematic efforts to silence human rights defenders, journalists, and marginalized communities.

“Afghans, particularly women and girls, as well as ethnic and religious minorities, face daily repression under a system designed to control and punish,” said Bennett. “These expanding restrictions indicate that the Taliban has not moderated its behaviour but remains committed to an agenda of deep discrimination and misogyny.”

The Vice and Virtue Law: A Tool for Oppression

One of the most concerning aspects of the Taliban’s rule is its so-called law on the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice. This law consolidates and intensifies the group’s discriminatory policies since seizing power in 2021, granting broad enforcement powers to de facto officials while further curtailing human rights.

The law restricts women’s and girls’ freedoms, limits men’s rights, stifles cultural expression, and infringes on religious and free speech rights. Bennett noted its striking resemblance to the draconian policies the Taliban imposed during its first rule from 1996 to 2001.

“The Vice and Virtue law is not just a remnant of the past; it signals an even darker future,” Bennett warned. “It reinforces a pervasive climate of fear and self-censorship, and no one is spared from its consequences.”

Dwindling International Support Worsens Crisis Bennett expressed grave concern over the sharp decline in international aid to Afghanistan, warning that reduced humanitarian assistance will primarily harm the Afghan people, who already feel abandoned by the global community.

“I am alarmed by the drastic reduction in international support,” he said. “Cutting aid now is a catastrophic mistake that will deepen suffering and embolden the Taliban.”

Call for Stronger International Action To counter the Taliban’s growing authoritarianism, Bennett emphasized the need for sustained international pressure, stronger support for Afghan civil society, and an unwavering commitment to holding the Taliban accountable.

“Failure to ensure a strong, united international response will not only embolden the Taliban further but may also have devastating consequences beyond Afghanistan’s borders,” he cautioned.

Despite the grim outlook, Bennett reaffirmed his willingness to engage with Taliban authorities to advocate for the rights of all Afghans in line with international human rights obligations.

“While I am deeply concerned by the Taliban’s escalating repression, I remain ready to engage constructively to push for fundamental rights and dignity for all Afghans,” he concluded.