The United States and France have stressed the importance of bolstering Lebanon's military to enforce a crucial U.N. resolution aimed at maintaining peace on Lebanon's border with Israel. This resolution, known as 1701, is pivotal to keeping the region free of unauthorized weapons.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood stated that strengthening Lebanon's state institutions is vital to achieving a stable and sovereign nation. Meanwhile, France and the U.S. proposed a 21-day truce, with French U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere emphasizing the necessity of a ceasefire.

Amid increasing tensions, the call for diplomatic solutions remains at the forefront, involving compliance with international law to end current hostilities. U.N. peacekeeping forces, led by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, continue to advocate for adherence to resolution 1701, ensuring cooperative efforts to maintain regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)