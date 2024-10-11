Left Menu

Strengthening Lebanon's Armed Forces: A Path to Peace

The U.S. and France emphasize the importance of strengthening Lebanon's army to ensure peace under U.N. resolution 1701. Tensions with Hezbollah, recent escalations, and calls for a ceasefire highlight the urgency. Diplomatic solutions and enforcing international resolutions are urged to resolve ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 05:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 05:02 IST
The United States and France have stressed the importance of bolstering Lebanon's military to enforce a crucial U.N. resolution aimed at maintaining peace on Lebanon's border with Israel. This resolution, known as 1701, is pivotal to keeping the region free of unauthorized weapons.

Deputy U.S. Ambassador Robert Wood stated that strengthening Lebanon's state institutions is vital to achieving a stable and sovereign nation. Meanwhile, France and the U.S. proposed a 21-day truce, with French U.N. Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere emphasizing the necessity of a ceasefire.

Amid increasing tensions, the call for diplomatic solutions remains at the forefront, involving compliance with international law to end current hostilities. U.N. peacekeeping forces, led by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, continue to advocate for adherence to resolution 1701, ensuring cooperative efforts to maintain regional stability.

