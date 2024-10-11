Left Menu

Nihon Hidankyo's Nobel Triumph: A Cry Against Nuclear Weapons

Nihon Hidankyo, a group representing atomic bomb survivors, won the Nobel Peace Prize, a call against nuclear arms. Co-chair Toshiyuki Mimaki, while elated, expressed sorrow over ongoing conflicts, notably in Gaza. He emphasized nuclear weapons' threats, advocating for a peaceful, weapon-free world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:04 IST
Toshiyuki Mimaki, co-chair of a prominent atomic bomb survivors' group, Nihon Hidankyo, expressed both joy and sorrow upon the group's receipt of the Nobel Peace Prize. The emotion was bittersweet, considering ongoing violence in conflict zones like Israel and Gaza.

The award, in part, was a plea from Nihon Hidankyo to halt the proliferation of nuclear arms. Since its founding in 1956, the group, representing the legacies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki survivors, has been striving for a world free of nuclear threats. Mimaki remains skeptical about how far the prize will take their cause, observing a growing indifference among nations towards disarmament.

Mimaki vividly criticized countries that perpetuate nuclear brinkmanship and ongoing conflicts. He highlighted the suffering of children in war zones like Gaza, where devastation prevails amid cries for peace. His words offered a poignant reminder of the need for global leaders to prioritize safety without relying on nuclear deterrence.

