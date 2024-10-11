Albania Steps Up: Migrant Reception Centers Now Open

Two reception centers built in Albania for migrants arriving from Italy are now operational, marking a significant step in a bilateral agreement between Italy and Albania aimed at controlling irregular migration within the European Union. This pioneering deal is the first of its kind where a non-EU country accepts migrants for an EU nation, attracting attention from other Western countries eager to address increasing migrant arrivals from diverse regions.

An anonymous Italian official confirmed the operational status of these centers, situated in Albania's port town of Shengjin, where migrants arriving via Italy will be identified and processed for asylum applications. This agreement lays out that irregular migrants will be transported to Shengjin by boat, then moved inland to a town called Gjader for accommodation.

The centers will initially be staffed primarily by Italian personnel, including police and security, but will eventually employ Albanian workers, with the Gjader facility expanding its capacity to host 3,000 migrants. Albania, a candidate for EU membership, is poised for a significant role in managing migrant flows while observing the mandated limit of hosting no more than 3,000 migrants concurrently.

