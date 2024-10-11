Left Menu

Controversial Bungalow Allotted to Delhi CM Atishi Amid Ongoing CBI Probe

The Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been officially allotted the controversial 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow. Previously inhabited by Arvind Kejriwal, this residence faces investigation for alleged violations. The allotment follows procedural formalities, with Atishi urged to cooperate in ongoing probes by the CBI and other agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:54 IST
bungalow
  • Country:
  • India

The controversial bungalow located at 6, Flagstaff Road has been officially allotted to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, in a move that follows her alleged forcible eviction from the property just two days earlier.

Procedural formalities were completed by officials to transfer the bungalow to Atishi in the Civil Lines area. However, the residence remains under investigation by the CBI and other agencies due to various alleged violations. The allotment was accompanied by a formal request for Atishi's cooperation with ongoing investigations.

The situation has sparked a political skirmish, with the BJP criticizing Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, for the so-called 'Sheeshmahal' - a reference to purported irregularities in the bungalow's reconstruction and opulent interiors during Kejriwal's nine-year residency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

