Tragic Prank: Boy Injured by Firecracker in Delhi
An eight-year-old boy was injured after two teenagers allegedly placed a firecracker in his pocket in east Delhi. The incident occurred in Chilla village, Mayur Vihar Phase-I. Police are examining CCTV footage, as the boy's statements vary. The boy's condition is stable and investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
An eight-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when two teenagers allegedly placed a firecracker in his pocket while he was headed to buy candies in an east Delhi area, police reported on Friday.
The event unfolded Thursday in Chilla village of Mayur Vihar Phase-I, where the boy said he encountered two boys on a motorcycle who initiated the incident. Despite variations in his statements, police are deeply analyzing CCTV footage to resolve the case.
The boy was promptly taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Authorities continue to investigate and make strides in identifying the suspects, while footage confirms the boy was alone during part of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- boy
- inquiry
- firecracker
- injury
- Delhi
- teenagers
- incident
- investigation
- CCTV
- hospital
ALSO READ
Bihar Tragedy: 46 Drown in Separate Jitiya Festival Incidents, CM Responds
Delhi Government Appoints New Pro-tem Members to Strengthen DERC
Delhi High Court Orders Production of Minor in Unusual Custody Battle
Delhi BJP President Criticizes AAP Over Postponed MCD Elections, Cites Disservice to Dalit Community
Sisodia Accuses BJP of Undermining Democracy in Delhi's Municipal Elections