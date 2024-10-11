Left Menu

Tragic Prank: Boy Injured by Firecracker in Delhi

An eight-year-old boy was injured after two teenagers allegedly placed a firecracker in his pocket in east Delhi. The incident occurred in Chilla village, Mayur Vihar Phase-I. Police are examining CCTV footage, as the boy's statements vary. The boy's condition is stable and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:59 IST
Tragic Prank: Boy Injured by Firecracker in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when two teenagers allegedly placed a firecracker in his pocket while he was headed to buy candies in an east Delhi area, police reported on Friday.

The event unfolded Thursday in Chilla village of Mayur Vihar Phase-I, where the boy said he encountered two boys on a motorcycle who initiated the incident. Despite variations in his statements, police are deeply analyzing CCTV footage to resolve the case.

The boy was promptly taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Authorities continue to investigate and make strides in identifying the suspects, while footage confirms the boy was alone during part of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024