Tragic Prank: Boy Injured by Firecracker in Delhi

An eight-year-old boy suffered burn injuries when two teenagers allegedly placed a firecracker in his pocket while he was headed to buy candies in an east Delhi area, police reported on Friday.

The event unfolded Thursday in Chilla village of Mayur Vihar Phase-I, where the boy said he encountered two boys on a motorcycle who initiated the incident. Despite variations in his statements, police are deeply analyzing CCTV footage to resolve the case.

The boy was promptly taken to a hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Authorities continue to investigate and make strides in identifying the suspects, while footage confirms the boy was alone during part of the event.

