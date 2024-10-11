Police Personnel Injured in Odisha Kidnapping Rescue
Seven police officers, including a woman, were injured during a rescue operation in Odisha. They were assaulted by two brothers accused of kidnapping a girl. The incident took place in Jajpur district after the officers attempted to free the girl held captive for two days.
Seven police personnel, including a woman officer, sustained injuries while conducting a rescue operation for a kidnapped girl in Odisha's Jajpur district. The officers faced violent resistance from Ananta Samal and his brother Manoj Samal, the alleged kidnappers, during their mission.
The incident unfolded as the Delang police, supported by a team from Barachana, responded to a complaint made by the girl's parents. Upon arrival, they encountered an attack from the Samal siblings, leaving seven officers critically hurt in the altercation.
The wounded officers were initially treated at a community health center before being transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Following the incident, a case was registered, and a special team was assembled to pursue the accused, who managed to escape immediately after the assault.
(With inputs from agencies.)
