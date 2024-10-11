Left Menu

Police Personnel Injured in Odisha Kidnapping Rescue

Seven police officers, including a woman, were injured during a rescue operation in Odisha. They were assaulted by two brothers accused of kidnapping a girl. The incident took place in Jajpur district after the officers attempted to free the girl held captive for two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 11-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 21:14 IST
Police Personnel Injured in Odisha Kidnapping Rescue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven police personnel, including a woman officer, sustained injuries while conducting a rescue operation for a kidnapped girl in Odisha's Jajpur district. The officers faced violent resistance from Ananta Samal and his brother Manoj Samal, the alleged kidnappers, during their mission.

The incident unfolded as the Delang police, supported by a team from Barachana, responded to a complaint made by the girl's parents. Upon arrival, they encountered an attack from the Samal siblings, leaving seven officers critically hurt in the altercation.

The wounded officers were initially treated at a community health center before being transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Following the incident, a case was registered, and a special team was assembled to pursue the accused, who managed to escape immediately after the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024