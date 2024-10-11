Apple's Labor Dispute Escalates with New NLRB Allegations

The Federal labor board has leveled fresh allegations against tech giant Apple, accusing it of meddling with employees' rights to advocate for improved working conditions via social media and Slack. The National Labor Relations Board's new complaint details purported unlawful work rules and employee dismissals.

The complaint follows another from last week where Apple was accused of forcing employees to sign restrictive agreements and enacting overreaching policies. Janneke Parrish, a former employee allegedly dismissed for her activism, filed the initial complaint. The allegations include discouraging social media discussions and limiting Slack channel creations.

An administrative judge is set to hear the case in February, should Apple not settle. Parrish's lawyer claims Apple's violations extend broadly, expressing eagerness to address the case in trial. Meanwhile, Apple has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining its stance on respecting workers' rights.

