Left Menu

Apple's Labor Dispute Escalates with New NLRB Allegations

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board has accused Apple of interfering with workers' rights by restricting social media and Slack use, unlawfully firing an employee for activism, and imposing illegal work rules. The board seeks policy rescindment and compensation for the affected employee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:17 IST
Apple's Labor Dispute Escalates with New NLRB Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal labor board has leveled fresh allegations against tech giant Apple, accusing it of meddling with employees' rights to advocate for improved working conditions via social media and Slack. The National Labor Relations Board's new complaint details purported unlawful work rules and employee dismissals.

The complaint follows another from last week where Apple was accused of forcing employees to sign restrictive agreements and enacting overreaching policies. Janneke Parrish, a former employee allegedly dismissed for her activism, filed the initial complaint. The allegations include discouraging social media discussions and limiting Slack channel creations.

An administrative judge is set to hear the case in February, should Apple not settle. Parrish's lawyer claims Apple's violations extend broadly, expressing eagerness to address the case in trial. Meanwhile, Apple has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining its stance on respecting workers' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024