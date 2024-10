Nicaragua Cuts Ties with Israel Over Conflict

Nicaragua has officially announced the termination of its diplomatic relations with Israel. Vice President Rosario Murillo described the Israeli government as 'fascist' and 'genocidal' on Friday, indicating escalating tensions.

The dramatic move comes in response to Israel's military actions in Palestinian territories, which have sparked serious international concern.

The Nicaraguan government, in a formal statement, attributed its decision to a growing desire to stand against what it perceives as aggressive actions by the Israeli state. This signifies a turn in Nicaragua's foreign policy dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)