China Weighs New Trade Measures Amid Rising Tensions with Taiwan

China is deliberating over new trade measures against Taiwan, as announced by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday. This follows a contentious speech by Taiwan's President Lai Ching-Te, which Beijing criticized.

The Democratic Progressive Party, governing Taiwan, has not taken steps to amend 'trade restrictions' on mainland China, according to a statement on China's official website. The statement indicated that further measures are being considered based on ongoing investigations into trade barriers.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and is particularly opposed to Lai, whom it labels a separatist. Lai refuted Beijing's sovereignty claims and reaffirmed that Taiwan's future lies with its people. Despite expressing willingness to cooperate on global challenges like climate change, Lai's speech drew ire from China, hinting at prospective economic sanctions or tariffs.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office expressed that the core issue behind the trade dispute is Taiwan's authorities' persistent push for independence. The political landscape complicates resolving trade issues through negotiation. Previously, China reinstated tariffs on 134 Taiwanese exports, halting concessions due to perceived lack of reciprocation by Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)