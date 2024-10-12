Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Strikes and Evacuations in Lebanon

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel has ordered further evacuations and launched new strikes in northern Lebanon. At least five individuals were killed, and 15 wounded in these assaults, according to security and civil defense sources.

The Israeli military has mandated the evacuation of residents from 23 southern Lebanese villages, citing increased Hezbollah activity in the area. Israeli forces claim these sites are being used to store weapons and launch attacks, a charge Hezbollah denies.

Amid these tensions, a U.N. peacekeeper was injured on Friday, leading to UNIFIL condemning the violence. The conflict has displaced over 1.2 million people since September with the Lebanese Health Ministry reporting 2,255 deaths.

