Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Strikes and Evacuations in Lebanon
Israel has intensified military operations, ordering evacuations and launching strikes in northern Lebanon amidst growing conflict with Hezbollah. Israeli attacks have resulted in casualties, with five people dead and 15 injured. The escalation has displaced more people than the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict.
In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israel has ordered further evacuations and launched new strikes in northern Lebanon. At least five individuals were killed, and 15 wounded in these assaults, according to security and civil defense sources.
The Israeli military has mandated the evacuation of residents from 23 southern Lebanese villages, citing increased Hezbollah activity in the area. Israeli forces claim these sites are being used to store weapons and launch attacks, a charge Hezbollah denies.
Amid these tensions, a U.N. peacekeeper was injured on Friday, leading to UNIFIL condemning the violence. The conflict has displaced over 1.2 million people since September with the Lebanese Health Ministry reporting 2,255 deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
