Temple Tensions: Virtual Queue Sparks Controversy at Sabarimala

In a significant political tussle, the BJP has strongly criticized the Kerala government's decision to implement a virtual queue booking system exclusively at the Sabarimala Temple for the annual pilgrimage season. The party cautioned against proceeding with the plan, threatening to stage protests.

The Congress party echoed these concerns, appealing for the retention of spot booking alongside the digital method to accommodate devotees less familiar with technology. BJP state president K Surendran vowed to visit the temple without online booking and assist others who wish to do the same.

Right-wing groups and opposition parties, including CPI, have also demanded the continuation of spot bookings. Meanwhile, the Travancore Devaswom Board defended the new system as crucial for safety, allowing pilgrims to secure their darshan tickets and prasadam online, but also via designated centers for spot bookings.

