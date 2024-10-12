Left Menu

Fatal Firecracker Explosion Triggers Legal Actions and Seizures

A 55-year-old man was killed in Pratapgarh due to a firecracker explosion causing a building collapse. An FIR includes his sons and son-in-law as accused. Meanwhile, 261 kg of explosives were seized from an illegal warehouse in Kaushambi, resulting in an arrest, highlighting ongoing crackdowns ahead of festivals.

  • India

A shocking incident in Pratapgarh district unfolded when a firecracker explosion led to the collapse of a three-storey building, claiming the life of Mukhtar Ahmed, a licensed firecracker maker. Following this tragedy, police registered an FIR against Ahmed's sons Rehan and Nehal, and son-in-law Niaz, indicating possible legal violations in the storage of firecrackers.

Authorities reported that the explosion occurred during the early hours on a Friday, around 2 am, where Ahmed had stored firecrackers in anticipation of the Dussehra and Diwali celebrations. The consequent collapse left Ahmed dead and two others critically injured, highlighting the potential hazards associated with improper explosive storage.

In a related development, Kaushambi police intensified crackdowns on illegal firecracker warehouses in the lead-up to the festivals. A significant seizure took place in Mujahidpur village where police confiscated 261 kg of explosive material. Kamlesh Chand Jaiswal was arrested during the raid and subsequently sent to judicial custody, a spokesperson confirmed.

