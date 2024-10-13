Left Menu

U.S. Military Executes Strategic Air Strikes in Syria

The U.S. military executed air strikes on Islamic State camps in Syria earlier this week. According to the U.S. Central Command, preliminary assessments do not show any civilian casualties. The air strikes were carried out early on October 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 01:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic operation, the U.S. military launched air strikes targeting Islamic State camps in Syria earlier this week, as confirmed in a statement released on Saturday.

According to the U.S. Central Command, initial evaluations of the strikes, conducted on October 11, reveal no civilian casualties.

The assessment process is ongoing as the military reviews the impact and effectiveness of the operation against the militant group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

