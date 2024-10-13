Tragic End of Former Professor Acquitted in Maoist Case
G N Saibaba, a former Delhi University professor, passed away at 54 due to post-operative complications after being acquitted in a Maoist links case. Saibaba, who suffered from a gall bladder infection and paralysis, alleged mistreatment during his imprisonment on unproven charges. His death follows a controversial arrest and detention.
- Country:
- India
G N Saibaba, once a Delhi University professor and recently acquitted in a controversial Maoist links case, has died at the age of 54 in a state-run hospital. His death came due to complications following surgery for gall bladder infection, hospital officials confirmed.
Saibaba, who had spent nearly a decade in Nagpur Central Jail before his acquittal by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, had long maintained his innocence. The court had criticized the prosecution's inability to substantiate the charges and had overturned his life sentence citing flawed legal procedures.
Following his release, Saibaba had vocally criticized the authorities for alleged mistreatment during his imprisonment, claiming he was denied medical care despite severe health issues. He described his arrest as an attempt by the state to suppress dissenting voices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
